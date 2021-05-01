Coast Guard searching for missing person after boat crash near Matagorda

Five people were on the boat when it struck a piling in the water. Four have been found, although one person was found unresponsive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is actively searching for one person that was ejected from a boat in the Colorado River near Matagorda.

Coast Guard officials said at about 5 a.m. Saturday, a vessel carrying five people reportedly struck a piling in the water. All five people were ejected from the boat.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recovered four people. Three of them suffered minor injuries and one person was found unresponsive.

That person's current condition is unknown.

Several agencies are searching for the last person. Those agencies include:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Matagorda County Sheriff's Office

Check back for updates.