Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Kemah

KEMAH, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater approximately 5 miles east of Kemah.

Officials said the missing boater is a man in his mid-40s wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified around 5 p.m. Saturday by 911 dispatch of a boater without a live jacket ejected from an 18-foot vessel in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67. Officials said it appears the vessel operator’s seat broke causing him to sharply turn the wheel.

The three other boaters were not ejected nor injured.