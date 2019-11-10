FREEPORT, Texas — A boat captain had to be rescued Thursday after the 46-foot boat he was operating ran aground. The Coast Guard says boat hit bottom and started taking on water about a quarter-mile from the mouth of the San Bernard River, near Freeport.

A rescue helicopter lowered a pump to the stranded boat but says it wasn't enough to help it float again.

Video, from the USCG, shows the boat captain being hoisted up to the helicopter. The owner of the boat, who was also on board, decided he didn't want to leave.

The Coast Guard says that man later waded to shore. The owner is working to have a salvage crew move the stranded boat.

