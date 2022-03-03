Video: Coast Guard helicopters rescue hunters in Crosby, Freeport

An injured 17-year-old was rescued Wednesday night after falling from a hunting stand in a wooded area of Crosby.

CROSBY, Texas — U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of two hunters near Houston this week. Both were airlifted by Coast Guard helicopters.

The most recent case happened Wednesday night when a 17-year-old fell from a hunting stand in a heavily wooded area near Crosby. He fell about 20 feet and injured his back, according to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center.

They were asked to help by the Crosby Fire Department. They said EMS crews weren't able to transport the teen.

The MH-65 Dolphin crew spotted the victim just after 8 p.m. and dropped a crew member and basket to hoist them back up.

The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center.

“We primarily train and operate over the water doing low-altitude hoists, so this 130-foot hoist posed an unusual challenge,” said Coast Guard Lt. Mike Clancy, co-pilot of the helicopter crew. “Fortunately, we conduct urban search and rescue training that prepared us to tackle this medevac. Our training coupled with the quick actions and experience of the Crosby Fire Department ensured we were able to come together and help an individual in need.”

On Monday night, another chopper crew rescued a missing hunter from the marsh between the mouth of the Brazos River and the San Bernard River near Freeport.

The 34-year-old man become got separated from his buddies, who called for help.

"Once we arrived at the hunter's last know location, we were able to quickly locate him because he had a flashlight he used to signal our helicopter allowing us to make a swift and successful rescue," said Lt. Jordyn Tolefree, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin pilot.

The man was okay and was dropped off at a boat ramp where his relieved friends were waiting.