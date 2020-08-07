x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

local

Coast Guard rescues 13-year-old girl; 2 others still missing in water near Seabrook

Authorities said they were alerted to the missing boaters after an unmanned vessel with its kill switch pulled washed up on the nearby beach.
Credit: OnSceneTV for KHOU 11
Seabrook missing persons search in water on July 8, 2020

SEABROOK, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard overnight rescued a 13-year-old girl from the water near Seabrook, but two others remain missing at this time.

Officials were notified Tuesday evening of a vessel that washed up in Pasadena that had its kill switch pulled, and a search began in the area.

Crews searched by air and boat with help from Pasadena, Seabrook, Chambers County, Kemah, Nassau Bay and Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Authorities recovered the teenage girl who notified the boat crew that two other individuals were still missing. The missing boaters are a male in his early 60s and a female in her early 30s.

No names have been released at this time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app#HTownRush Newsletter