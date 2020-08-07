Coast Guard rescues 13-year-old girl; 2 others still missing in water near Seabrook

Authorities said they were alerted to the missing boaters after an unmanned vessel with its kill switch pulled washed up on the nearby beach.

SEABROOK, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard overnight rescued a 13-year-old girl from the water near Seabrook, but two others remain missing at this time.

Officials were notified Tuesday evening of a vessel that washed up in Pasadena that had its kill switch pulled, and a search began in the area.

Crews searched by air and boat with help from Pasadena, Seabrook, Chambers County, Kemah, Nassau Bay and Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Authorities recovered the teenage girl who notified the boat crew that two other individuals were still missing. The missing boaters are a male in his early 60s and a female in her early 30s.

No names have been released at this time.