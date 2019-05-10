HOUSTON — The Houston Ship Channel has reopened to all vessels after an oil spill from the Intercontinental Terminals Company caused the ship channel to close for several hours.

The ship channel was closed from Tucker's Bayou to Lt. 133 at about 1:45 p.m. due to a punctured locomotive fuel tank at ITC.

An estimated 300 gallons of diesel were released into the waterway, the Coast Guard confirmed.

Vacuum trucks, skimmers and containment boom were deployed.

At 4:35 p.m., the Houston Ship Channel reopened.

The Coast Guard said there is no major impact to the ship channel at this time and they are continuing to monitor recovery efforts.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM