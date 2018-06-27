BAYTOWN, Texas - The U.S. Coast Guard is helping to clean up an oil spill near Baytown on Wednesday.

The 3-mile crude oil spill happened Tuesday evening in Tabbs Bay, just south of Baytown.

An estimated 40 barrels of crude oil leaked from a deteriorated valve on a platform owned by Siempre Energy.

Oil Mop LLC was contracted to respond to the spill and is also on scene.

The Coast Guard says the source has been secured and an estimated 25 barrels of crude oil have been recovered so far.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor recovery efforts.

