HOUSTON - The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued a mariner from a fishing vessel taking on water one mile southeast of San Luis Pass, Texas, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Sector Houston-Galveston received notification from a TowBoatUS operator of a mariner aboard a 20-foot fishing vessel who was taking on water. Watchstanders were able to contact the mariner via cell phone and remain on the line as the vessel sank.

The mariner activated his emergency position-indicating radiobeacon (EPIRB) and watchstanders were able to vector in a helicopter aircrew who deployed a rescue swimmer.

Two good Samaritan vessels arrived on scene and returned the mariner with them to San Luis Pass.

© 2018 KHOU