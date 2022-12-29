'More people will die' | Tim Miller fighting to ensure man he believes killed his daughter remains on supervised parole

Clyde Hedrick was released on supervised parole last year, which includes wearing an ankle monitor. His case is now being reviewed by the state.

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller is doing everything in his power to make sure the man he believes killed his daughter 38 years ago remains under an intense parole supervision program.

Clyde Hedrick was released on parole last year and has been on supervised parole, which includes GPS monitoring. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is reviewing his case to see if he should be released from the strict program. It's something the state does every six months to a year for parolees on supervised parole.

After the death of his daughter, 16-year-old Laura Miller, Tim Miller dedicated his life to helping families of missing loved ones. For the last 38 years, not a day has gone by that he hasn't thought of Laura. Her death has remained an unsolved mystery.

"I did everything in my power to keep her alive. Someone else chose to take her life," Miller said.

While Hedrick hasn't been charged in connection with Laura's death, he was Miller's neighbor and was charged in connection with Ellen Beason's death. Her body was found in 1984, the same year Laura was killed.

Miller thinks that if he's released, more people will die.

"Clyde will strike again when he gets out. He has nothing to lose," Miller said.

Laura disappeared from League City in 1984. Her body was found off Calder Road, where over the years, three other bodies were also discovered. Heidi Fye, as well as Audrey Cook and Donna Prudhomme, who were not identified until 2019. The area was dubbed “The Killing Fields” and the cases were never solved.

Miller and others have written to the parole board asking them to keep Hedrick under the intense supervision program. They're hoping their pleas are heard.