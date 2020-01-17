CLUTE, Texas — A science teacher and basketball coach for Clute Intermediate School was put on administrative leave pending an investigation that she allegedly forced students to "bear crawl" around a track, causing blisters on their hands.

The accusations involve photos from several parents that one mother posted on Facebook.

One mother said her daughter was one of dozens of students forced to crawl on their hands and feet around the track. She said her daughter was one of 37 who went to the nurse.

"I feel like she was completely out of line. I feel like she didn't have there wellbeing in mind," the mother wrote to KHOU 11 in a Facebook message. "She didn't care they were hurt. She told them it was just skin."

Brazosport ISD released a statement Friday afternoon:

"Clute Intermediate School science teacher and girls basketball coach, Jazzmin Smith, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation regarding an incident within the girls basketball team. Brazosport ISD has high expectations for all employees; and all allegations are taken seriously and investigated to ensure the safety of our students."

"I will feel better if the coach is removed permanently," the mother wrote.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

