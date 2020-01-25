CLUTE, Texas — A Brazosport ISD coach will no longer be involved with 7th grade girls’ athletics or any extracurricular activities at Clute Intermediate School.

The district made the decision after complaints that she forced members of the girls’ basketball team to bear crawl on a hot track.

Some of the burns were so severe, the students had to miss class.

The district says the employee will still teach 8th grade science at the school.

