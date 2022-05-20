Child starts fire in Houston-area apartment after being left unattended, officials say

Officials said a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were left unattended in an apartment unit and the 9-year-old started the fire using a lighter.

CLOVERLEAF, Texas — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a fire was set to the apartment unit below them, officials said.

This happened in the Cloverleaf area at an apartment building in the 13400 block of Woodforest Blvd. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted about the incident shortly after 4 p.m.

Neither of the two children was injured.

A 2-year-old in the apartment above was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges in this incident.

Child Protective Services was notified and the unattended children have been referred to the HCFMO Juvenile Fire Setter Program.

HCFMO investigators are enroute to a fire scene at the Bayou Palms Apartments at 13455 Wood Forest Blvd. Initial information indicates 3 children were in the apartment when the fire occurred. The investigation is on going and updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/M7B5sBK3lm — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) May 20, 2022