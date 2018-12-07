HOUSTON - Clothing belonging to a missing woman was found at a home in the Third Ward on Thursday, giving more clues to investigators about what may have happened to her.

Texas Equusearch resumed search operations for Brittany Leigh Burfield Thursday afternoon.

She was last heard from the night of June 25. Her family initially relied on social media to spread word of her disappearance.

Since then, Texas Equusearch and the Homicide Division with the Houston Police Department have joined the investigation.

On Thursday, Equusearch said officials and volunteers met at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2201 Taum Street in Houston to look for more evidence.

We're told police are questioning a man as a "person of interest" at this time.

Investigators also searched a home on Drew Street in the Third Ward on Thursday. Burfield's mother, Trisha Valentine, said police told her the home belonged to the man's deceased mother.

That's where some of Burfield's clothing was found.

The property where Brittany Burfield's belongings were found by investigators on Thursday.

KHOU

Valentine spoke with KHOU 11 on Thursday. She said she used cell phone technology to find her daughter's car which is believed to have been stolen and was being used by a drug dealer.

Valentine said her daughter's apartment was also ransacked.

"Her Samsung plasma TV was sold to somebody. If you bought a Samsung plasma TV, I think it's like a 52 inch, in the last two weeks, please call HPD. I know it puts you at risk, but it may help find my daughter." an emotional Valentine said.

Thursday afternoon, officials could also be seen digging in an empty lot three houses down from the home. Homicide investigators said they were checking the vacant property for any possible evidence.

