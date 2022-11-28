2 Cleveland ISD students injured after being hit by truck near high school, district says

The students were walking to a nearby strip center when they were hit, district officials said.

CLEVELAND, Texas — Two Cleveland ISD students were hit by a truck Monday, according to district officials.

The students were walking in a crosswalk on E. Houston Street to a nearby strip center when they were hit, the district said.

They both were taken to an area hospital via Life Flight helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The students have not been identified but the district said one student was in 9th grade and the other was in 10th grade. They were not related, according to the district.

