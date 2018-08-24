HOUSTON — The man caught on video trying to force a boy into his car is speaking exclusively with KHOU 11 News.

The viral video was taken Tuesday by a passerby who witnessed Ahmed Shah, a convenience store clerk, grabbing the 11-year-old boy outside an apartment complex on Glenmont Drive in southwest Houston.

“Shah,” as he asked to be called, says the altercation was not an abduction. He says he was trying to intimidate the boy after his friends were seen shoplifting from the Amigos convenience store where Shah is a clerk.

Related: Video shows man trying to force screaming child into car

“I went over there and stopped in the middle of the entrance,” Shah said. “And I pointed out this guy and said, ‘If you don’t tell me who these people are, I’m going to take you to the cops.”

The 11-year-old is seen screaming as he is pulled by Shah.

A passerby saw the commotion and started recording video of the clerk trying to wrangle the child into his car. The witness grabbed a hammer and his cell phone, got out of the car and told the man to let the child go.

Related: Clerk in viral video won't pursue charges against accused shoplifters

“You cannot just put a kid in your vehicle because you want to,” said Jerry Canto, who later posted his video on Facebook. “This is not going to happen here. This is not going to happen… at least not in front of me.”

Shah admits the boy was never seen taking anything from the store but says he knew the names of the thieves. Shah admitted he made a mistake.

“Out of line? Like in sense of hurting that child?” Shah asked.”

“In the sense of touching him period,” KHOU 11 news reporter Matt Dougherty said. “You don’t think that was a mistake?

“I guess it was,” Shah said.

The boy’s mother, Daisy Mendoza, said she was furious after she saw the video. She says she filed a police report and will be pressing assault charges against Shah for putting her hands on her son.

Shah says the incident and video that was shared has ruined his life in two days.

““As soon as I came home, the only thing I knew was to just go away,” Shah said. “And I kind of tried to hurt myself, and I was on a 911 call and I don’t remember what happened afterwards."

Shah said he apologized to the boy and his mother but Mendoza told us she can't accept his apology.

Shah has not been charged in the incident.

The store has no plans to pursue charges against the boys accused of shoplifting.

© 2018 KHOU