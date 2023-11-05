At least 4 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Clear Creek ISD school bus in Seabrook, police say

Police said there were no major injuries from the passengers on the school bus.

SEABROOK, Texas — At least four people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into a Clear Creek ISD school bus, Seabrook police said.

The four taken to the hospital were the driver and passengers in the truck. Police said there were no major injuries for the passengers on the school bus.

This crash happened on SH 146 at the Repsdorph Road /E. Meyer Avenue intersection.

Police said the 2015 maroon Chevy pickup truck was traveling southbound on SH 146 when it failed to stop at a traffic light and crashed into the CCISD school bus that was headed eastbound on Repsdorph/E. Meyer.

Southbound traffic on SH 146 was closed due to the crash. The northbound side of traffic was reduced to one lane.