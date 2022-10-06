Clear Creek ISD searching for owner of purse from 1950s found during renovations

Based on the purse's contents, League City officials say it likely belonged to a woman named Beverly Williams, who likely lost it in April 1959.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Clear Creek ISD is searching for the owner of a purse that was found in the floorboards of its oldest school during renovations.

The purse was found in the floorboards of League City School, which most recently housed League City Elementary students in 2018. The school used to house students from both before and after CCISD was consolidated in 1948, according to the district.

Since then, League City has converted the old building into a community center and it's undergoing renovations, which is how the purse was found underneath the stage.

“The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary,” said Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society. “Picture it as today’s Facebook: you’re putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with.”

“One of the photos in there was her at 9.5 months and it said 1946 on it, so that approximates her age at 76 years old,” said Lewis. “She’s the youngest of four sisters. The mother signed a note as Mrs. Frank Williams, so we have a picture of [the dad] but we don’t know her first name.”

Items in the wallet also listed the names Walt Davis, Robert Charles Schleyer and sisters Sharon, Linda and Lonnie, according to CCISD.