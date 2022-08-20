x
CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire

Officials say the fire was likely caused by lightning during Thursday night's storms.

HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire.

Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.

The Houston Fire Department estimated the total damages from the fire were nearly $700,000 and the entire building the fire was in was determined to be a total loss. 12 apartment units were displaced from the fire.

