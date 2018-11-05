LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- Officials at Clear Brook High School say the campus is in "protect mode" as a precaution due to a suspicious package reported at a nearby business.

Students are being moved to the back of the campus to keep them safe.

"..this movement to the back of the school is a precautionary step. No one is allowed to leave or enter the building until the Protect Mode has been lifted," the school district noted.

Clear Creek ISD will notify parents when the school lockdown is lifted.

