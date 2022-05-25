Student in custody after unloaded gun scare at Clear Brook HS, district says

The student is in custody and all other students and staff are safe, according to the school district.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A lockdown has been lifted at Clear Brook High School after an unloaded gun scare, according to Clear Creek ISD.

A student was arrested just before 9 a.m., according to the district. All other students and staff are safe.

The district says they were made aware of reports of a gun by other students who spotted possible threats mentioned on social media.

The lockdown has been lifted and the district says they were searching for ammunition around the school, but none was found.

Authorities searched the school as a precaution and as part of their protocol.

Families who feel their students are unsafe and want to check them out early are asked to be patient.

The district says the school day will continue as normal.

The unloaded gun scare comes one day after at least 19 students and two adults were killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A separate situation happened Wednesday morning at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar Consolidated ISD.

The school is currently "on hold" as a "student disruption" is addressed, the district says.