CLEAR Alert: Missing man believed to be in imminent danger last seen in SE Texas

Help find him! The man was last seen Wednesday morning in Hamshire, Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Authorities need your help finding a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning in Hamshire, Texas.

Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, is described as a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Stanley has brown eyes, a long beard down to his chest and long gray hair past his ears. He was last seen wearing a silver crucifix necklace and a watch with a black band.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Stanley suffers from dementia and has some trouble speaking.

He is considered to be in imminent danger after last being seen in the 13400 block of Mustang Trail.

If you have any information on Stanley's disappearance, you are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411.

