HOUSTON — It was a national anthem with a Texas twist before Game 6 of the World Series.

County music star Clay Walker belted out the Star Spangled Banner before a game the Astros hope will be their last this season.

Houston is hosting Washington at Minute Maid Park with a 3-2 series edge. They can close out the Nationals with a win tonight. Justin Verlander is on the hill for Houston, and he’s being opposed by the Nats’ Stephen Strasburg.

If the series does go to a Game 7, it’ll be Zack Greinke for Houston vs. Nats’ ace Max Scherzer, who was scratched from his Game 5 start with neck spasms.

RELATED: Fans take part in quirky superstitions, rituals to help guarantee an Astros win

RELATED: Altuve's game-winning homer, Bregman's grand slam bat -- the Astros' authenticator touches them all

RELATED: 'That's my boy' | Alex Bregman's love affair with baseball began early, dad says