Victim's friend facing charges in deadly street racing crash on Clay Road near Grand Parkway, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old man was killed Wednesday in what investigators are calling a street racing crash and the 20-year-old man he was racing is now facing charges related to the incident.

It happened on Clay Road near the Grand Parkway.

The accident happened at about 3:20 p.m. The District Attorney’s Office said the men planned to meet and race.

"In this case, we had two 20-year-olds who were friends. They told other friends to meet them and watch them race," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Investigators said a Camaro and a Mustang were racing down Clay Road when a tanker truck was pulling out of a service station. They said the driver of the Camaro couldn’t avoid the truck and crashed into the tanker.

"There is nothing you can do on a freeway, let alone a side street, at 95 miles an hour. If something comes into your way there is nothing you can do to stop it. In this case, it was an 18-wheeler," Teare said.

Investigators identified the victim in the Camaro as 20-year-old Ibrahima Radjabu. The driver of the mustang was identified by authorities as Oluwatise Gbadebo, who was arrested and now faces charges. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

It's a tragedy for both families that could have been avoided.

"A car is no different than a loaded firearm. If you don’t handle it correctly it is deadly," Teare said.