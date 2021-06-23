Street racing to blame for deadly crash on Clay Road, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a Camaro and a Mustang were racing on Clay Road near the Grand Parkway when the Camaro crashed into a tanker truck.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly crash on Clay Road on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators believe the driver of a Camaro was racing a Mustand on Clay Road near the Grand Parkway when a tanker truck turned in front of them.

Gonzalez said the Camaro crashed into the tanker. The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash on Clay Rd near Grand Parkway. Preliminary info: the driver of a Camaro believed to be racing a Mustang on Clay Rd when a tanker truck turned in front of them, causing the Camaro to drive underneath the fuel truck. The driver of the Camaro pic.twitter.com/rPKztwU7ki — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 23, 2021