Street racing to blame for deadly crash on Clay Road, Sheriff Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly crash on Clay Road on Wednesday.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators believe the driver of a Camaro was racing a Mustand on Clay Road near the Grand Parkway when a tanker truck turned in front of them.
Gonzalez said the Camaro crashed into the tanker. The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.
