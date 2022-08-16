Clay Goodwin was in the hospital for 283 days, since he was born with four congenital heart defects. He had open heart surgery when he was just two days old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boy has not reached his second birthday yet, but has gone through so much in that little time.

One-year-old Clay Goodwin is finally home with his family for the first time in his life.

Clay was in the hospital for 283 days, since he was born with four congenital heart defects. He had open heart surgery when he was just two days old.

However, on July 5, he received a new heart.

The surgery was successful, and he was able to go home on Monday.

“It means a great deal to us because we know all the hard work they put in and all the challenges that he's given them to figure out, so we know he's not been the easiest patient, but they've loved on him and given their all for him," Clay’s dad Brandon Goodwin said.

Nurses, doctors and staff members threw a celebratory parade for him as the family left the hospital.

