MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for two girls reported missing out of Middleburg.

Angel Sanchez, 13, was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday. Her sister, 12-year-old Maliha, was last seen at 11 p.m., according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Both girls were reported missing from Hunter's Run Apartments on Blanding Boulevard.

Angel is about 5'4'' and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with pink writing and gray sweatpants. She also had a black and pink Victoria Secret bag.

Milha was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray biker shorts and white Crocs. She also had a blue bookbag.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.