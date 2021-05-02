Classic cars burn in overnight fire near Cypress

No injuries were reported.

CYPRESS, Texas — Cy-Fair and Cypress Creek firefighters responded to a home and found multiple vehicles on fire late Thursday.

Unfortunately, the vehicles and a portion of the property appeared to be a complete loss.

The fire happened at about 10 p.m. in the 11800 block of Cathy.

No injuries were reported, but the person who owns the property, who lives across the street, told firefighters he had multiple classic cars, an ATV and a tractor that burned.