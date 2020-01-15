BELLAIRE, Texas — Classes will resume at Bellaire High School Thursday as police continue to investigate a shooting that left one student dead.

There will be extra HISD police officers on and around the campus, HISD said in a statement.

Crisis counselors will be available for students and staff for as long as they are needed.

The name of the 19-year-old victim hasn't been released but friends say he was a nice guy who had enlisted in the U.S. Army.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested a few hours after the shooting and he faces a manslaughter charge.

Surveillance video obtained by KHOU 11 News shows the teenage suspect, wearing a dark jacket, being taken into custody after police found him hiding in a dumpster.

A second person, seen in the video wearing a white shirt, was also arrested but hadn't been charged at last check.

Police haven't found the gun used in the shooting and they're asking people in the neighborhood to be on the lookout for it.

Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of one of our students. The past 24 hours have been incredibly difficult for Bellaire High School and the Houston ISD community," HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said in a statement. "A tragedy of this magnitude is difficult to comprehend."

She said HISD would continue to evaluate security measures "in order to maximize the safety of our children and staff."