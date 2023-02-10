Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who ran over and killed her husband in 2002, no longer on parole

Harris was released from prison on parole in 2018. On Friday, we learned she was discharged from her parole.

HOUSTON — A Friendswood woman who ran over and killed her husband in 2002 for cheating on her has been released from parole. It was a story that made national headlines.

Clara Harris, a dentist at the time, had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter after killing her husband, David Harris, an orthodontist. She ran over him multiple times.

Investigators say Harris tracked her husband and his mistress to a hotel in Nassau Bay and ran him over with her Mercedes-Benz. The couple’s teenage daughter was in the car at the time.

Harris was released from prison in May of 2018 on parole. She was required to stay in Galveston County and wear an ankle monitor.

On Friday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles confirmed to KHOU 11 that her probation has ended.

