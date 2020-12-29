City of Houston suspends all jury, judge trials until further notice

Officials said the suspension — which is an extension of a previous order — also impacts arraignments and non-issue settings.

HOUSTON — The city of Houston has suspended all jury trials, arraignments, judge trails and non-settings, according to officials Tuesday.

The suspension, which is another extension of a previous order, begins New Year's Day. Courts will remain open for all other proceedings, officials said.

The decision was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to protect the public and court staff members, according to the city.

It only impacts proceedings in the Houston municipal courts system. Harris County courtrooms and trials are not effected.

If your jury trial was scheduled from Sept. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021, resets will continue to be given. The resets can also be requested by mail.

If you fail to have your case reset when municipal courts resume operations, the city said an arrest warrant may be issued.