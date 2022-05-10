City of Houston website possibly hacked with posts about Russian mail order brides, essay writers

The blog entries are no longer live on the city's website and its functionality appears to have returned to normal.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston's website appeared to be hacked on Wednesday after mysterious blog posts popped up advertising Russian mail-order brides and online essay writers, among other things.

The possible hack impacted the city's news page.

Instead of showing news releases, the website had blog posts advertising writing jobs, like, "Cheap essay writers," or, "Ordering essays online," and even an entry advertising, "Postal mail order brides-to-be, Russian wedding brides."

The city told the Houston Chronicle that they have no idea where the blog entries came from.