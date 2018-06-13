HOUSTON -- The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department is holding a job fair Wednesday morning as they look to fill multiple positions.

The job fair will be held June 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions, 9315 Stella Link Rd., Houston, Texas 77025.

“The SWMD is looking to fill multiple vacancies for experienced CDL drivers. Interested applicants who have applied prior to the event will have the opportunity to be interviewed at the event,” states the city’s website.

You may apply prior to the event for interview opportunities at the SWMD - Job Fair.

• Visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/houston and create an account.

• Key in the job title in the SEARCH section from the list above.

• Apply for the jobs you are interested in prior to the SWM Job Fair on June 13th.

OPEN POSITIONS:

SIDELOADER #19298

Will perform physical labor in the collection of household recyclables and refuse from city curbs. Answers citizens' questions regarding proper contents, packing weight, container types, pick-up times and placement of containers. The Sideloader Operator primary responsibilities will be on the back of the truck. Will operate the vehicle on occasion while on the route, will empty and clean the truck.

SR. SIDELOADER #19261

Functions as the primary operator of a collection/yard trimming truck. Operators will operate hydraulic controls on refuse truck. Complete and submit records on check in time, number of load and tonnage, amount of fuel used, and odometer reading.

SR. REFUSE TRUCK DRIVER #19319

Operates a tractor trailer and transports materials to and from specified destination; i.e., landfills, neighborhood depository sites, transfer station and resource recovery plants.

For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, residents may check online at www.houstonsolidwaste.org or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.

MORE INFO ON THE WEB: http://houstontx.gov/solidwaste/swmjobfair.html

© 2018 KHOU