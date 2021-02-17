City of Houston issues boil water notice

If you don't have power to boil water, you are advised to consume bottled water.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice effective immediately.

All water for people and pets should be boiled to kill potential bacteria caused by ongoing water supply issues.

What boil water notice means

Bring water to rolling boil for two minutes, then cool before consuming.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.

If you don't have power to boil water, you are advised to use bottled water only.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is also asking residents to conserve water. He is asking everyone to stop dripping faucets to keep pipes from bursting and turn water off if they have burst.

A boil water notice is now in effect for Houston until further notice. Check with local provider or MUD to see if you are impacted. If you don't have power to boil water, you're advised to use bottled water for consumption. pic.twitter.com/M1rN9z453R — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) February 17, 2021

"Be conservative with water usage today," the mayor tweeted. "It is needed for hospitals and fires."

Nearly all parts of Houston and Harris County are experiencing issues, according to ReadyHarris.

Water utilities are struggling to operate in light of the state power issues.

OEM says this will not approve until more power is restored.