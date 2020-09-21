City of Houston courts suspend all jury trials through November

The Municipal Courts Department announced Monday the suspension period has been extended out of concern about coronavirus spread.

HOUSTON — All jury trials and jury duty in Houston courtrooms will continue to be suspended for several more months due to public health concerns connected to the coronavirus pandemic, the city Municipal Courts Department announced Monday.

The suspension period has been extended through November 30, 2020, officials said. All jury trials will resume December 1, 2020.

This applies to city of Houston courtrooms, and officials said the courts will remain open for all other proceedings.

If you are a defendant scheduled for jury trial during this period, you do not have to appear. You must reschedule your setting in person no later than Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. to receive a new court date.

The city said resets will continue to be given in-person at all city of Houston court locations. The resets started August 1, 2020 and will continue through November 21, 2020, officials said.

When visiting the courthouse, masks and temperature checks are still required when entering the building.

You should not come to court if you’re experience COVID-19 symptoms. Once cleared by a physician, you can speak with an annex judge to have your case reset.

More information about the extension is available at www.houstontx.gov/courts or through calling the city of Houston helpline at 311.