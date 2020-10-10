City of Galveston sued for $1 million in viral 2019 arrest

Donald Neely was escorted by two horse-mounted officers with his hands tethered by rope in an incident that was caught on camera.

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is being sued for $1 million a year after a black man was escorted through a public street by two officers on horseback with his handcuff tethered to a rope.

Donald Neely field a lawsuit Wednesday claiming emotional distress and negligence on the part of the officers. Neely is demanding a trial by jury.

Editor's Note: The above video was published for Oct. 21, 2019.

The lawsuit said he experienced embarrassment, humiliation and fear during the incident that happened Aug. 3, 2019. It also claimed the incident of reminiscent of slavery.