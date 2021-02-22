City of Galveston offering to help residents, business owners turn water back on after repairs

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston is offering to help residents and business owners turn their water back on for free after repairs are done.
"We're taking requests on a first-come, first-serve basis," the city said.
The city said licensed plumbers may turn the water back on at residential and business properties, but if there is valve damage, then you're going to have to request service from the city.
How to request service:
- Call Municipal Utilities 409-797-3630 or email publicworks@galvestontx.gov to be added to the list. Requests will be handled in the order they are received.
- Repairs must be completed before the request to turn back on the water is made.
- An owner or representative must be present when we arrive to turn the water back on.
- If leak(s) are evident, the city will turn the water back off to avoid further damage and strains on the water supply.
- If no leak(s) are evident, no further action is necessary.