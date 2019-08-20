GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston mounted police officers involved in the controversial arrest of Donald Neely were operating without any written guidelines.

KHOU 11 News has learned there is no policy on the books for the mounted patrol.

After the arrest, Galveston Police Chief Vernon L. Hale apologized "for this unnecessary embarrassment" and said the officers showed poor judgment.

Hale told angry residents at a town hall meeting that he would review the department’s policy.

We requested a copy of the policy from the department after a picture surfaced showing a handcuffed Neely being led by a rope.

But a spokeswoman from the City of Galveston told KHOU Tuesday the policy didn’t exist at the time of Neely’s arrest because it was still being drafted

KHOU also requested the body cam footage of the arrest. City leaders are asking the Texas Attorney General to deny our request until the investigation is over.

The Texas Rangers announced Friday there will be no criminal investigation into Neely’s arrest, which made headlines across the country.

The Galveston District Attorney’s Office said last week it is working with Neely’s defense attorneys on an agreement that he get mental health treatment, rather than paying a fine or serving jail time for a criminal trespassing charge.

