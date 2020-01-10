City leaders warn designers: "keep it simple."

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston's Cultural Arts Commission says it is currently accepting design proposals for a new city flag that will one day be flown at City Hall.

The commission says all submissions should be emailed by Nov. 7. After that, the recommendations will head to City Council in February 2021.

"Residents will then have an opportunity to vote on their favorite flag. Once adopted by City Council, the final design will become the official flag of the City of Galveston and will fly at historic City Hall," stated the commission in a press release.

Designers should email their submissions to culturalarts@galvestontx.gov with the subject line: "(Your Name) Flag Proposal" and a 2X3 inch design.

More info from city officials:

Please follow these five principals with the flag design:

1. Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

2. Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

3. Use 2 or 3 Basic Colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag to three which contrast well and come from the standard color set.

4. No Lettering or Seals. Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal.