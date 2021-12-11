City of Eustace being evacuated due to gas leak

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

EUSTACE, Texas — gas leak in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County has caused the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to evacuate the entire city of Eustace.

The following areas are being used for shelter:

Henderson County Senior Citizens Center - 3344 TX-31 in Athens

Living for the Brand Cowboy Church - 902 TX-7 Loop in Athens

Caney Creek Baptist Church - 5441 FM 3054 in Log Cabin

First United Methodist Church - 501 S. 3rd St. in Mabank

The UIL Texas high school football bi-district matchup between Mart and Clarksville that was taking place at Eustace High School was called during the 4th quarter due to the evacuation. Mart came away with the 84-6 win.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix tells CBS19 two gas valves have been shut off and crews are working to close a third valve.