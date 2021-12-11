City of Eustace being evacuated due to gas leak

EUSTACE, Texas — gas leak in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County has caused the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to evacuate the entire city of Eustace.
The following areas are being used for shelter:
- Henderson County Senior Citizens Center - 3344 TX-31 in Athens
- Living for the Brand Cowboy Church - 902 TX-7 Loop in Athens
- Caney Creek Baptist Church - 5441 FM 3054 in Log Cabin
- First United Methodist Church - 501 S. 3rd St. in Mabank
The UIL Texas high school football bi-district matchup between Mart and Clarksville that was taking place at Eustace High School was called during the 4th quarter due to the evacuation. Mart came away with the 84-6 win.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix tells CBS19 two gas valves have been shut off and crews are working to close a third valve.
CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.