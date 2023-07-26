City Council unanimously approves Houston's first alcohol-free zone around childcare facility

On Wednesday, Houston City Council voted to establish the first alcohol-free zone around a daycare or childcare facility in the city.

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston City Council unanimously approved its first alcohol-free zone around a daycare or childcare facility.

The buffer zone will keep future bars and liquor stores from opening within 300 feet of Heights Preschool. It's effective immediately and the designation will last as long as the daycare stays under the same ownership and keeps its credentials from the state.

Some were for the plan while others were against it.

The current state law bans alcohol sales from within 300 feet of a school, church or public hospital. For the same thing to happen at childcare facilities, owners have to apply for the restriction.

For the last 11 years, the corner of Oxford Street and E. 20th Street has been the home to Heights Preschool. More than 100 kids spend their days there.

Owner Kelly Rosin issued this statement after the application was approved:

"We are grateful for the City Council's decision today. This landmark vote signifies a tremendous step forward for Houston, and we are eager to continue our relationship with the community and be a good neighbor. Together with our neighbors, we will build a brighter and safer community for our kids and families."



Now, the childcare center's owner has successfully fought to limit what businesses can move in next to them in the years ahead.

"My No. 1 concern is the safety of our children," Rosin said.

Until earlier this year, Rosin didn't realize she had to apply to create the alcohol-free buffer zone around the facility.

"I would like for them to have the same protections that elementary school students, that middle school students and high school students have when they're coming to and from school," Rosin said.

Some parents and residents were for the idea:

"As a parent of children there, I would like to see that done," Justin Rowinsky said.

"We just want the peace that we had when we purchased our home 13 years ago," Chad Mason said.

Restaurant owner Gary Mosley, however, was against the designation. He told City Council last week that he researched and bought his property within the 300-foot zone unaware of any alcohol restrictions. He said the change could affect his business in a negative way.

The way the law reads, any business that's already within the zone is allowed to stay and future businesses are allowed to open with a food and beverage license from the TABC.

Councilmember Abby Kamin represents the area.

"We, again, have had overwhelming support from the neighborhood with this daycare's application," Kamin said.