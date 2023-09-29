Cinco Ranch community shows support for student killed in wreck while riding bike to school

There was a tribute to the student during Cinco Ranch's football game on Thursday. There's also a growing memorial near where he was killed.

A community is mourning a Cinco Ranch High School student who was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle to school on Thursday morning.

People continued to pay their respects to the 14-year-old Friday near the spot where he was hit and killed. That includes Cinco Ranch High School students, who learned about the news Thursday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding his bike through a crosswalk when he was hit and killed by a car driven by 20-year-old Devin Delvalle.

We’re learning Delvalle is being charged and appeared before a judge Friday.

Heather Price is the mother of a Cinco Ranch High School student. She told us the student who was killed was on the school’s freshman football team. Although she didn’t know the family personally, she felt the need to pay her respect to the victim.

Our hearts are heavy. This one is for you, Logan. pic.twitter.com/W5MQWQUoNn — Cinco Ranch Football (@cincofb) September 29, 2023

“Everyone’s distraught and heartbroken and I’m sure feeling it could’ve been their child as well,” she said. “So senseless.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how fast the vehicle DelValle was driving was traveling but did say drivers need to slow down.

Brady Price, who is on the junior varsity football team at Cinco Ranch High School, said their coaches talked with the entire team after learning the news.

“I woke up pretty sad,” he said. “We found out about it at school yesterday and our coaches gave us a talk about it, about how to stay strong as a football team. It was pretty sad.”

Katy ISD said there was a display of support for the student killed in the crash during Thursday night's football game. Price told us all the fans in the stands wore green for pedestrian safety.