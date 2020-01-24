HOUSTON — The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter for residents after an explosion Friday morning at a manufacturing facility in northwest Houston.

The explosion was devastating for many families. Their homes were a total loss, and many were left without a place to stay.

“The ceiling caved in on all of us,” said Kim Laake, a resident.

Laake is one of many residents who said her home is unsafe.

That is why the Red Cross opened up an overnight shelter for residents who have nowhere to go.

The shelter is located at the Fairbanks United Methodist Church on 14210 Aston Street.

“The main priority here is to provide food and water. Accessing the needs in the community and we will have a plan for that,” said Manny Jawa, a Red Cross Volunteer.

But the Red Cross was not the only agency helping. The Salvation Army also brought their mobile canteen, and Good Samaritans also started donating basics like food and water. Neighbors helping neighbors.

“It’s just awful they need help just not from the Red Cross they need help from all of the community,” said a Good Samaritan.

Several Jason’s Deli locations even came together and brought lunch for the residents.

“This is a community in need. We service this community. We decided to bring some food for them,” said Jake Case, a manager at a local Jason’s Deli.

The residents are extremely grateful for the love and support that has been given to them.

“Yes, they were able to feed us there was so much food and water and chips and cookies. I want to thank the community for doing that,” Laake said.

The Red Cross tells KHOU 11 they have been able to help about 100 people.

