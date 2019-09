TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Texas City Fire Department has responded to a large fire that appears to have destroyed a church.

The fire was reported at around 10 a.m. at 5917 Carver Avenue. Online records list the church as Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

There are unconfirmed reports at least one firefighter was injured.

The roof of the structure has collapsed.

Dickinson, Santa Fe and Hitchcock Fire Departments are helping with the fire.

