New Caney church nearly a century old catches fire early Monday, fire officials say

NEW CANEY, Texas — A nearly century-old church in Montgomery County caught fire Monday morning, but the main part where the congregation met was spared.

The fire marshal’s office is trying to see what happened since the church was closed when the fire started.

First Baptist Church in New Caney has been on this Eastex Freeway road property for decades.

And even though they already had plans to relocate to a different part of town, this morning’s fire came as a shock.

“They (flames) were going 20 feet or so in the air. Building is empty right now, so we don’t know why or what caused the fire,” Pastor Jonathan Fitzgerald said.

The pastor was called by a friend, who got word of the fire blazing as early as 5 a.m.

“We celebrated our 80th year this year,” the pastor said.