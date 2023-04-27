Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned church in north Houston

People who work next door said the church had been abandoned for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Firefighters extinguished a building fire at a church in north Houston Thursday morning.

This started just after 5 a.m. at Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ on Airline Drive just south of Crosstimbers.

A pastor and longtime member of the congregation says they stopped meeting at the church during the pandemic. He says this was a special building where a lot of memories were made. He’s heartbroken to see it gone.

"It’s been here forever. For me to walk up and see something like this, it’s terrible," Clifton Walls, the pastor’s brother, said.

Walls said his brother is the pastor.

It had been vacant since the pandemic, and he said that’s when squatters moved in.

HFD said arson investigators are looking into whether one of them may have started the fire.

"That’s where they would go in. They would tear the wood off, go in there, vandalize, spray paint and all that stuff. We’ve called the police several times," Walls said.

He said they had hopes of one day reopening the church but that’s unlikely now.

"Unfortunately we had to fight the fire defensively. The roof collapsed, there’s a lot of damage inside." HFD Capt. Sedrick Robinett said.

The historic building is now gone but the memories remain.

"A lot of people have been saved in this building. A lot of church services. It’s heartbreaking, it really is," Walls said.

Once the building is deemed safe to enter, firefighters and arson investigators will get inside to make sure no one was in the building.