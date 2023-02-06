Crews respond to fire at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church in downtown Houston Friday morning.
Fire officials said that as of 6:15 a.m., the fire had been tapped out.
The church is located on St. Joseph Parkway and Fannin Street near the Gulf Freeway.
Fire crews could be seen surrounding the church, but no flames were visible from Air 11 as it flew over the scene.
Fire officials said no injuries have been reported. They asked drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area: