Christopher Ramirez among the most ‘difficult searches we’ve done in 21 years,' Texas EquuSearch founder says

From tough terrain to dead ends, the search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Grimes County has been an uphill battle for investigators and search crews.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — UPDATE - Christopher Ramirez was found alive and safe, according the Grimes County Sheriff's Office. He was reunited with his mother Saturday morning. Read more.

The search for Christopher Ramirez in Grimes County has been one of the most difficult missions Texas EquuSearch has had in decades, according to founder Tim Miller.

Three-year-old Christopher vanished into the woods Oct. 6 while chasing his dog. Miller said local law enforcement responded to the 911 call within 9 minutes and a search began immediately.

"It's one of the most difficult searches we've done in 21 years," Miller said on the third night of the search.

Editor's Note: The above video was published October 8, 2021.

A massive rescue effort that includes law enforcement, volunteers, helicopters, drones and dogs continues to search for Christopher in his Plantersville, Texas neighborhood.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said more than 100 people were on the ground Friday, and teams are expected to begin covering new areas on the search grid through the weekend.

Miller said what has made the search for Christopher difficult is the heavily forested terrain.

"We've covered a lot, but if it wasn't for all the weeds and brush, we could have covered at least four times more of this," Miller said. "It's so thick that some of it has been covered three and four times because it'd be so easy for one team to miss it."

His mom believes he was kidnapped, but the Grimes County Sheriff says he has no evidence of an abduction. Search continues this weekend for #missing 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez #Houston #Texas @KHOU #KHOU11 https://t.co/e2vVOz0C66 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 9, 2021

Texas EquuSearch has participated in the most extensive search efforts for missing persons in the state since the group was founded in 2000.

Miller said many dedicated volunteers and experienced organizations, such as the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety, have joined the search.

"It takes so long to search the area because of the conditions," Miller said. "I haven't lost hope, but I'm certainly not as optimistic as I was in the beginning."

Search crews have looked inside homes, drained ponds and even questioned registered sex offenders in the area.

The second challenge for search teams has been the lack of tips.

Miller said a case this popular would normally lead to numerous calls about sightings and other clues as word spread through the news and social media, but this time, nothing.

The sheriff's office heard about a little boy fitting Christopher's description spotted near the Texas-Mexico border, but it turned out to be a dead end.

Sowell said a team of investigators looked into the possibility of any criminal issues in relation to the disappearance of Christopher. As of Friday afternoon, the family, immediate and extended, has been excluded as any persons of interest, according to the sheriff's office.

"We're no closer now than we were three days ago. It's disheartening," Miller said. "We're humans. When we get in bed, we don't go right to sleep. We just wonder what could we have done better, what could we have done differently."