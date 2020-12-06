Christopher Columbus statue in Houston vandalized for second straight night

City workers were out again Friday morning repairing the controversial statue in Bell Park.

HOUSTON — A Christopher Columbus statue in Houston has been defaced for the second straight night in a row. And this time, those responsible took off with the statute’s left hand.

The statue, which stands in Bell Park in the Museum District, had just been cleaned after being defaced sometime Thursday night. That time, the statue was doused in red paint and a cardboard sign reading “rip the head from your oppressor” was taped across its chest.

The Christopher Columbus statute is one of many monuments across the country that have become a target for vandalism or removed by protesters.

The current anti-racism movement has revived national demands Confederate monuments and statues be removed. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently announced two popular Confederate statutes will be relocated to prevent vandalism.

Houston officials said their new locations, the Houston Museum of African-American Culture and the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site, should also provide historical context.

The Columbus statue in Houston's Bell Park has been defaced with red paint before, including in 2017. At that time, crews spent hours carefully using a pressure washer to restore it. It's unclear what actions the city might take this time around.

The Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston donated the statue to the city in 1992.

Members of the Native American community have been vocal opponents of tributes to Christopher Columbus for many years, with the American Indian Movement calling Columbus a "colonial pirate" and murderer in a 2005 news release, calling for an end of the Columbus Day holiday.