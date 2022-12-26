Christmas is over. So what do you do with that Christmas tree?

HOUSTON — Christmas is over and now it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do with that tree.
If you got a real tree this year, Houston Solid Waste wants you to recycle. Recycled trees can be turned into mulch or other landscaping supplies and starting Tuesday, December 27, they’re opening up 24 drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston. They’ll be open through January 31.
Before you load up that tree, the city wants to make sure you take off all of the ornaments, lights, wires strands or any other decorations. They also won’t take flocked, artificial or painted trees. According to the city, your normal junk waste collection day can be used to get rid of any artificial tree.
Below are the hours and locations for drop-off spots.
CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING LOCATIONS:
Below is verbatim from the City of Houston's website.
Open Tuesday - Sunday 9am - 6pm
Depositories Closed Sunday, Dec.25, 2022 and Sunday , Jan. 1, 2023
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm
- Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
- Memorial Park (2 Locations)
- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007
- Sports Complex
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road
OPEN Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm |
Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 and Monday Jan. 16, 2023
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm
Living Earth closed Monday, December 26, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Road, Houston, 77041
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Drive, Missouri City, 77489
- Living Earth - 1700 E Highway 90Alt, Richmond, 77469
- Living Earth - 12200 Cutten Road, Houston, 77060
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6, Iowa Colony, 77583
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, 77048
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy, 77494
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway, Houston, 77078
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe, 77385
- Living Earth - 20611 U.S. 59, New Caney, 77357
- Living Earth - 1000 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, 77539
- Living Earth – 9306 FM 523 Freeport, 77541