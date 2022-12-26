Christmas is over. So what do you do with that Christmas tree?

The city wants you to recycle it and they're opening up locations where you can drop it off.

HOUSTON — Christmas is over and now it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do with that tree.

If you got a real tree this year, Houston Solid Waste wants you to recycle. Recycled trees can be turned into mulch or other landscaping supplies and starting Tuesday, December 27, they’re opening up 24 drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston. They’ll be open through January 31.

Before you load up that tree, the city wants to make sure you take off all of the ornaments, lights, wires strands or any other decorations. They also won’t take flocked, artificial or painted trees. According to the city, your normal junk waste collection day can be used to get rid of any artificial tree.

Below are the hours and locations for drop-off spots.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING LOCATIONS:

Below is verbatim from the City of Houston's website.

Open Tuesday - Sunday 9am - 6pm

Depositories Closed Sunday, Dec.25, 2022 and Sunday , Jan. 1, 2023

OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm

Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park) Memorial Park (2 Locations)

- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007

- Sports Complex T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road

OPEN Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm |

Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 and Monday Jan. 16, 2023

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm

Living Earth closed Monday, December 26, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023