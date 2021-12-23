Christmas comes early for patients at Texas Children's Hospital

Dozens of toy donations were collected through the hospital's Candy Cane Wishes" drive-thru donation event.

HOUSTON — It truly is the most wonderful time of the year!

Thanks to dozens of donations from Houstonians, many children getting care at Texas Children's Hospital were able to receive a special gift through the hospital's second annual "Candy Cane Wishes" drive-thru donation event.

To accommodate COVID-19 precautions, the hospital provided every patient's family with a digital Candy Cane Wish List form. After the forms were filled out with the children's desires, the hospital’s team of volunteer “elves” created personalized gift bags for patients and siblings from the items donated at the drive-thru event.

The packages were delivered to patients over the last few days so they would have these special gifts just in time for Christmas.

"Each child expressed immense gratitude to the generous donors who helped make these surprise deliveries possible this year," said hospital staff.